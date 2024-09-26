Bobrisky Saga: Solomon Buchi Slams VeryDarkMan Over Claims Of Falz, Falana Alleged Involvement

Solomon Buchi, a social commentator, has expressed displeasure with popular activist, VeryDarkMan’s recent criticism.

The criticism targeted Falz and his father, Femi Falana, amid Bobrisky’s alleged N15 million Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC settlement.

A major controversy occurred after VeryDarkMan revealed audio recordings in which Bobrisky purportedly stated that Femi Falana and his son, Falz, had contacted him before his release from prison.

Following that, Falz gave VDM a 24-hour deadline to remove all of the disparaging remarks made about him.

Solomon Buchi commented on the situation on his X page on Wednesday, stating that Falz and his father did nothing wrong because they are lawyers who can provide legal assistance to any client.

He went on to say that VDM’s lack of knowledge is obvious, and that the activist requires major education.

He tweeted: “VDM, Falana and Falz have done nothing wrong. They’re lawyers and can give valid counsel to anyone they deem a client. State/federal pardon is a thing in law. While some of the work you do is great, you need a lot of education because your illiteracy always shines through”

In another post, he wrote: “Now Falz has served VDM papers and claims to have evidence that bobrisky first reached out to them. VDM does good, but he needs education and enlightenment. There are troubles that illiteracy can land you in. Confidence isn’t all he needs. He needs education!!!!”

