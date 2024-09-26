Bobrisky Saga: VeryDarkMan Denies Defaming Femi Falana, Clarifies Motive Behind Audio Release

Nigerian activist VeryDarkMan has denied defaming human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, following a legal threat from his son, rapper Falz.

Recall that Falz had given VDM a 24-hour ultimatum in which he demanded that all disparaging remarks be taken down.

Falz further confirmed that he never contacted Bobrisky and that VDM had no communication with him prior to publishing the deceptive statements, which included homosexual insinuations.

The activist, according to a statement released on Wednesday by VDM’s attorney, Deji Adeyanju, denies defaming Femi Falana, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, whom he regards highly.

VDM explained that he released the audio recordings to compel the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into Bobrisky’s charges, and Falz apparently validated some of the information.

The letter read in part: “Our client denies defaming Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, a renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria and globally recognised human rights activist, but asserts that he only published the said communication with a view to getting the relevant agencies, and even your client, to initiate a thorough investigation into the far reaching allegations made by Mr. Okuneye in the said voice recording, especially as some element of the voice recording has been confirmed by Mr. Folarin Falana in his solicitor’s letter of September 25, 2024….”

