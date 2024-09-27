Bobrisky Saga: VeryDarkMan Visits Interior Minister, Lauds Prison Officials’ Suspension

Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, on Thursday, met with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The meeting is coming amid the controversy surrounding the viral audio he released over Bobrisky’s bribery saga.

Advertisement

VeryDarkMan had released a viral audio in which Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, alleged that he bribed some unnamed Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), operatives with N15 million to drop money laundering charges against him.

READ ALSO: “Life Is Risky, Repent!” – Portable To Bobrisky

The crossdresser also alleged that he bribed the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), to avoid spending his term in jail.

The Nigerian government had since suspended two NCoS officers over the allegation.



Posting a video of himself with the Minister, VeryDarkMan who expressed delight over the suspension of the prison officers, said the fight is to make Nigeria a better place.

VeryDarkMan wrote: “The honorable minister of interior olubunmi tunji OJO YOU HAVE PROVEN YOURSELF TO ME BEFORE SO I WAS JUST RELAXED WATCHING AND BOOM YOU DID IT AGAIN with the suspension of some officers that might be involved with this whole bobrisky saga.

“….much love Egbon it’s a fight to make Nigeria a better place and we will definitely make it a better place with our own little efforts, keep that fire burning, we have picked each others brains and I believe in you for now because as a politician you fit go change tomorrow. So for now, you are the guy, GOD BLESS YOU, I love you Egbon.”