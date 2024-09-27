Bobrisky Shrugs Off Controversy, Returns To Instagram

Bobrisky, the embattled crossdresser, has made a startling reappearance on social media, just hours after raising worries about suicidal thoughts.

The drama erupted after popular activist VeryDarkMan published an alleged audio in which Bobrisky claimed to have paid N15 million to remove money laundering accusations and spent his prison sentence in an apartment.

Due of the outrage, Bobrisky deleted all of his Instagram posts.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Bobrisky Only Spent Three Weeks In Kirikiri, Guarded Like President – FIJ Report

However, in a surprise twist, Bobrisky restored all of his concealed photos and videos within 12 hours.

He also posted a video on Instagram stories on Friday complimenting himself, signalling his comeback which he captioned, “Damn Pretty”.

SEE POST: