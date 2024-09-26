Bobrisky: Tunji-Ojo Directs Probe Of Alleged Corruption Within NCoS

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered a detailed investigation into bribery allegations within the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The directive came after VeryDarkMan, an activist, shared a video online wherein Idris Okuneye (Bobrisky) claimed he bribed some Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials with N15,000,000 to drop the money laundering charges against him.

The crossdresser, was released from prison on August 5 after he was sentenced to six months on April 12 for abusing the naira.

The crossdresser claimed her “godfather” alongside Haliru Nababa, the Comptroller General of the NCoS, ensured she served the six-month sentence in a private apartment, and not the prison.

“On my way to prison, my godfather called and assured me I wouldn’t enter prison. He told me not to worry and said he would arrange an apartment near the prison and speak to the Comptroller General of Prisons in Abuja,” she had said in the viral clip.

Bobrisky however later deny the bribery claim, arguing that the viral recording was “fake”. The social media celebrity also insisted that “I served my term in prison”.

The crossdresser’s denial came after the EFCC invited her and VeryDarkMan over bribery allegations against its officials.

Tunji-Ojo, reacting via a Wednesday statement by Alao Babatunde, his media aide, condemned the alleged behaviour of the NCoS.

He also vowed to ensure that “those found culpable face the full wrath of the law.”

“The Minister of Interior has directed an unconditional and comprehensive investigation into the allegations of bribery and corruption within the Nigerian Correctional Service.

“Tunji-Ojo unequivocally condemned the alleged reprehensible behaviour, emphasizing that any form of indiscipline, unprofessionalism, or corruption will be met with zero tolerance and severe consequences within the paramilitary services under the Ministry’s purview.

“The ministry will not tolerate any compromise on its core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability. We will leave no stone unturned in rooting out corruption and ensuring that those found culpable face the full wrath of the law,” the statement reads.

The statement revealed that Magdalene Ajani, the Ministry’s permanent Secretary , would head the team investigating the allegations.

“The minister reassures the public that the investigation will be rigorous, transparent, and impartial, and that appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken against any personnel found guilty,” it added.