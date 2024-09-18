Bodies Of Two Babies Missing After Bus Plunged Into Edo River – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that the bodies of two babies remain missing six days after a commercial bus crashed into the Ovia River in Edo State while traveling from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

According to the DAILY POST, Mr Cyril Mathew, Sector Commander of the Edo FRSC, told this to reporters on Tuesday while providing an update on the accident in Benin City.

It should be noted that the accident occurred last Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Mathew stated that the two children, aged five to seven, are of the same parents.

A total of six passengers were rescued, and two bodies recovered after a commercial bus crashed into the Ovia River in Ovia North East Local Government Area, but more passengers remain trapped.

According to the FRSC boss, five bodies have already been recovered from the river and the nearby community.

He further stated that the body of a lady was recovered inside the bus after it was pulled from the river.

According to him, the bodies of two children, a boy and a girl, have yet to be found. One is five, while the other is seven years old.

“The parents of the children were part of the accident but they survived.

“The driver of the bus was found on Sunday and the family buried him at the bank of the river. Another body that was also found was buried similarly.

“The bodies had floated to a nearby village and were discovered by fishermen who were part of the rescue mission when the accident happened,” he said.