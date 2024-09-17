Body Of Young Man Killed By Gunmen Found With Slit Throat In Yobe

The operatives of the Yobe State Police Command, have recovered the body of a 25-year-old man, killed by unknown persons in the Nayi-Nawa area of Damaturu.

Disclosing this in a statement made available to the public, on Monday, the command’s spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, identified the deceased as Lawan Adamu.

He said: “On September 15, at about 2230hrs, ‘A’ Division Police Headquarters, Damaturu, received a distress call reporting a corpse with deep cuts.

“Police arrived to find the victim with deep throat cuts and multiple stab wounds. A blood-stained knife was recovered at the scene.

“The body was removed to General Hospital Damaturu, where it was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“The corpse has been deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmed, has directed detectives to expand their investigation to unravel the circumstances behind the incident.”