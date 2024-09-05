Boko Haram Storms Yobe Community, Destroys Properties Worth Millions

Gunmen, suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have launched a fresh attack on Yobe State, leaving many properties worth millions of naira destroyed, on Wednesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the latest incident happened in Buni Yadi, the administrative centre of Gujba Local Government Area, just days following the tragic killing of at least 34 individuals by terrorists.

A source told Daily Trust on Thursday that the recent attack targeted a vigilante camp located at Sabon Fegi, near the government lodge and behind the local government secretariat.

Advertisement

He added that the insurgents set fire to parts of the local government lodge and vehicles associated with a nearby bread factory.

READ MORE: Gunmen Storm Yobe Community Kill Many, Burn Houses, Shops

The source said: ‘‘They stormed the town last night on foot, set ablaze some part of government lodge and burned down two vehicles belonging to a bread factory call Annour Bread.

‘‘They were engaged by vigilante members and other special forces compelling the terrorists take to their heels as I am talking to you now, they burnt down vigilante camp, two vehicles of bread factory and some section of the lodge.”