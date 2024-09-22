Boniface Late Strike Earns Leverkusen Controversial Victory Against Wolfsburg

Super Eagles’ forward, Victor Boniface struck a stoppage-time winner to give Bayer Leverkusen a dramatic 4-3 win over Wolfsburg on Sunday.

It was gathered that in a dramatic encounter, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg were locked at 3-3 from the 48th minute.

The visitors were then reduced to 10 men in the dying stages when Yannick Gerhardt sunk his studs into Jeremie Frimpong’s calf.

Boniface, who came on with 22 minutes remaining, received a pass before pivoting on the spot and shooting home to snatch the German champions another late victory, providing a perfect boost ahead of next week’s trip to Bayern Munich.

However, Mukiele, signed on loan from French champions PSG, endured a nightmare start when he allowed the ball to bounce in off his thigh for a fifth-minute own goal.

Florian Wirtz, who scored a brace on his Champions League debut on Thursday, drew Leverkusen level with a superb effort from outside the box shortly after.

Jonathan Tah headed the hosts ahead from a corner after 32 minutes but Wolfsburg’s Sebastiaan Bornauw equalized after five minutes later, jumping above Mukiele to head in from close range.

Mattias Svanberg scored from the edge of the box on the counter for Wolfsburg before Leverkusen levelled again on 48 minutes through Piero Hincapie.

Boniface had other ideas and sliced the ball home in the third minute of injury time to keep Leverkusen three points behind league leaders Bayern, ahead of next week’s clash in Munich.