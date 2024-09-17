Borno Flood: Fake Victims Infiltrating IDP Camps – Gov Zulum



Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, on Monday, decried the infiltration of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps by persons not affected by the recent flooding in the State.

Zulum stated this when he officially launched the distribution of relief materials to those affected at Bakassi Camp along Damboa Road in Maiduguri.

Reports reveal that the flood, caused by overflowing from Alau Dam, displaced nearly two million people in Maiduguri and surrounding areas.

Expressing concern over the influx of individuals not directly affected by the flooding, he stressed that this has complicated the distribution process.

“We have observed that the influx of non-affected individuals into the camps has made the situation unsustainable

“It is challenging to manage the camps efficiently under these conditions,” he said.

He however announced plans to conduct a thorough assessment of the affected areas to guide future relief efforts.

“We have mobilised resources to ensure that all affected individuals receive the necessary relief items. Additionally, we will assess the affected communities to accurately determine the number of those impacted,” he added.