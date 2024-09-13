Borno Flood Victim Cries Out, Says Wife, Five Children Still Missing 

Some survivors of the Maiduguri flood, have continue to lament over their horrible experiences before they were rescued.

It was gathered that search and rescue teams have also intensified operations at various locations as the flood water spread across major cities in the northern state.

According to a resident, who also survived the natural disaster, Goni Ba Usman, was seen crying profusely, while sitting under a tree on Thursday, in Maiduguri, said that his wife and five children were still missing.

Advertisement

Usman said: “The last time I saw my wife and the kids was on Tuesday, around 6:30am. You are giving me water, how can I drink water when I have not seen my family since the flood struck?

“I am finished. We went to the Babagana Wakil Camp, but we couldn’t find them. I saw some of my neighbors there but I couldn’t find my family.”

Another victim, Abubakar Tijjani, who said he was rescued by the military, told Daily Trust that he left behind other people in dire situation.

He said: “As it is now, over 50 people including men, women, old and young that have been rescued are taking refuge in the house I also relocated to. The number keeps increasing as the rescue operations continue.

“With efforts of the military and others, we hope that more people would be rescued as the flood subsides.”