Borno: Military Receives Surrender Of High-Profile Boko Haram Terrorist



The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) says a notorious Boko Haram terrorist has surrendered to troops stationed in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a statement on Saturday, Olaniyi Osaba, MNJTF’s Chief Military Information Officer, identified the terrorist as Bochu Abacha.

According to him, Abacha was “involved in numerous terrorist operations” and “admitted to participating in several attacks along the Monguno-Baga axis.”

Advertisement

He added that the Abacha’s surrender was due to MNJTF’s increasing operations in the North East and his “declining commitment” to the group’s cause.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Army Nabs Top Wanted Boko Haram Logistics Supplier In Borno

Osaba noted that Abacha handed over an AK-47 rifle, a magazine with 11 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, a mobile phone, an Airtel SIM card, and N32,500 to the troops.

Abacha, he said, is currently assisting authorities with “valuable” intelligence.

Meanwhile, MNJTF troops also ambushed some suspected Boko Haram fighters transporting logistics in three Toyota vehicles at night.

The troops, according to him, engaged the insurgents in a firefight, killing one terrorist while others fled, abandoning their cargo.

Three Toyota vehicles loaded with various food supplies, sundry items, and N2,000 were recovered.