Borno: NEMA Evacuates Residents, To Provide Food, Shelter, Healthcare For Flood Victims



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun process to aid the flood victims in parts of Maiduguri, Borno State.

Recall that many persons were displaced in the North-Eastern state as flood sacked houses and public facilities like schools, hospitals and business premises.

While relevant authorities are still assessing the damage wrought by the flood, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

called for the immediate evacuation of people from affected areas.

NEMA’s Director General, Zubaida Umar, in a statement via X on Tuesday, noted that the agency already started working on “provision of food, shelter, and medical assistance” for displaced residents.

The post read: “In response to the unfortunate flooding situation in the Maiduguri metropolis of Borno State, which started last weekend and increased in the early hours of Monday, 9th September 2024, resulting from excess waters from the Alau Dam, we have begun the evacuation of residents of the affected communities and working on provision of food, shelter, and medical assistance.

“One of the spillways of Alau Dam collapsed, leading to a significant increase in water flow downstream and exacerbating the flooding in surrounding areas.”

According to Umar, the areas impacted by the incident include Shehuri, parts of the Government Residential Area (G.R.A.), Gambomi, Budum, Bulabulin, Adamkolo, Millionaires Quarters, Monday Market and Gwange.

The State Government, Umar said, has opened up Bakassi Camp to accommodate those displaced by the flood.

“We are working, alongside the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, in providing humanitarian assistance to the distressed in the camp,” the statement added.