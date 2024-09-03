Brainjotter Expresses Gratitude As Enugu Governor Honours Veteran Singer Mike Ejeagha, Names Road After Him, Offers Care Package

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has honored veteran singer Mike Ejeagha by renaming Obinagu Road in Abakpa Nike Enugu to Mike Ejeagha Road, which leads to his residence.

This gesture was made during the road’s commissioning on September 2nd, 2024.

Governor Mbah ensured that the living legend was present to witness the honour, visiting him at his home with his aides.

The governor’s administration has also taken on the responsibility of caring for Mike Ejeagha.

The road renaming comes after Mike Ejeagha’s classic song “Kai Esi Le Onye Isi Oche” gained renewed popularity due to the “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo” dance challenge started by content creator Brain Jotter.

Reacting to the development, Brain Jotter expressed his gratitude towards the Governor for recognizing the veteran singer’s contributions.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, the Governor wrote; “Today, we honoured a living legend, commissioning the Obinagu Road in Abakpa Nike Enugu, reconstructed by our administration earlier in the year, and renaming it as Mike Ejeagha Road, as it leads to his residence. As a government, we have also assumed sole responsibility for his upkeep.”

In response, Brain Jotter wrote; “am very excited about this🙂🙂🙂 a very big shout out to the governor of Enugu state @pnmbah thank you sir🙏 Chukwu Gozie gi”

SEE POST: