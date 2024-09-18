Brodashaggi Celebrates Birthday With Gratitude After Near-Death Experience

Nigerian comedian Samuel Perry, better known as Brodashaggi, is celebrating his birthday today with renewed gratitude after a recent near-death experience.

Sharing his photoshoot, he expressed thanks for God’s intervention.

He revealed that he normally shuns birthday celebrations, switching off his phone to avoid calls and wishes.

However, this year’s birthday holds special significance.

He wrote:

“Birthdays are usually not my thing.

In fact, I switch off my phone these days cos I dislike receiving birthday calls and wishes.

Only those who are close to me know Shaggi is not Samuel, but that ain’t a discussion for today, lol.

But this particular birthday is different cos the gift of life was almost taken from me recently but God showed himself and gave me another chance.

In fact, this photo shoot was done last night, lol.

Today, I’m happy, I’m grateful, I’m honored cos I know some birthday mates who aren’t here to celebrate theirs. I’m no different from them, but God has spared me for a reason, I’m sure.

For those who love me, God has already given me the greatest gift but if you wish to gift me today, all you need to do is listen to this Birthday song I made for myself. It’s available on every music platform, and you can also click the link in my bio. Thank you”.

