Building Collapse Claims One Life In Osun

A building collapse in Ifetedo town, in Osun State’s Ife South Local Government Area, has claimed the life of a resident.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m., when the deceased was around the premises.

Kehinde Adeleke, spokesperson for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said on Thursday that one Mrs Idowu was killed when the building collapsed.

She said: “Officers and men of NSCDC Ife South division upon getting the information rushed to the site of the incident for rescue operation but unfortunately, the woman passed on.

“The site has since been cordoned off; and the body of the woman was recovered.“