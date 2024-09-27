BVAS Is Unreliable – INEC Says, To Use Manual Accreditation For Anambra LG Polls

The Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC), on Thursday, disclosed it won’t use the Biomodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) during its Local Government poll.

According to the Commission, it is fully prepared for the Saturday September 28 election in the State.

Anthony Nnalue, Commissioner in charge of Information and logistics, gave the assurance at a sensitization programme by International Peace and Civil Responsibility Centre (IPCRC) for accredited election observers and media personnel ahead of the election.

The BVAS, he said, is unreliable, hence will not be used for the electoral process.

He also assured early arrival of election materials, saying the era of delayed arrival of material was over in the state.

“We’re fully prepared and ready for the Saturday election, in terms of security, materials and other logistics.

“We urge the electorate to come out enmass and vote, your vote will count. We’re not going to use BVAS in the election because of its unreliability. But we’ll use last voters’ register for the exercise.

“We will not use BVAS but manual. BVAS is not reliable; it has distorted the electoral process in Nigeria. We do not want a situation where election results are tampered with.

“One good thing about the LG election is that the voters are familiar with the candidates and will vote according to their credentials.

“Power is acquired, not on sympathy basis. If you work assiduously and win, we don’t have option than to declare you winner,regardless of the party,” he said.

Nnalue further warned election observers never to announce results, saying, “only the electoral management body has the exclusive right to announce results.”