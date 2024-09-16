“Cabals In Charge Won’t Let Tinubu Bring Down Fuel Price” – VeryDarkMan

Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan, has made shocking allegations against billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Monday, VeryDarkMan claimed that Dangote’s newly launched fuel prices, ranging from N950 to N1,019 per litre, are not a solution to the country’s fuel crisis.

VeryDarkMan alleged that Dangote was given free crude oil to test his refinery but instead exported it and made a profit.

He also claimed that NNPC discovered this and questioned Dangote, leading to a problem.

The activist accused Dangote of monopolizing the fuel industry and criticized NNPC for not making other refineries work.

He also expressed frustration with the cabals controlling the fuel industry, stating that even President Tinubu cannot bring down fuel prices without facing opposition.

VeryDarkMan advised President Tinubu to focus on providing electricity to rural areas, reducing the need for fuel and generators, as a solution to the fuel crisis.

In his words:

“Dangote has shocked everyone, his fuel would be sold at N1,019 per litre in Borno, N999 in Kaduna, 992 in Abuja, N980 in rivers, N960 in Oyo, N950 in Lagos, NNPC reviews.

“Now initially everyone thought he was the messiah if you remembered I posted a video recently I said I have documents but can’t be posted because I know what I saw it is not in my place but let me talk about the first problem that the messiah had with NNPC.”

“You know why I’m calling him the messiah a lot of you thought he was the one that will come and rescue us his refinery will turn fuel price to N300 I was in that position too until I saw what I saw I was like.”

“This man is not messiah he’s only trying to make more money for himself based on what I saw when messiah was building his refinery they allegedly gave messiah crude messiah requested for free crude let me test my refinery let me since I’m doing it I need crude to test the refinery to be sure of the kind of product I’ll be giving Nigerians.”

“Then the president signed he should be given crude oil in order to test his refinery since it’s benefit for everyone, when the crude was given to Dangote he allegedly exported the crude outside and made more money for himself. NNPC now found out that the crude he was given was exported outside Nigeria and he was questioned and it became a problem and messiah came out to start dropping one or two secret.”

“At the end of the day Dangote is actually the king of monopolising just the way they’re trying to get rid of BUA cement based on messiah parole a lot of things in this country now only Dangote wants to have it, now the full petrol has been given to Dangote now and that doesn’t mean NNPC is better but they would have make the other refineries work the other two refineries apart from Kaduna refinery they would have made them work because Kaduna refinery is for trade by barter, so why didn’t they make other work. Sit down and think and this fuel it’s not as if the price can’t go down but because of the cabals in charge. Tinubu himself cannot do anything if he decides to bring the fuel down today they’ll fight him they’ll rather burn the country down. So the advice I have for president Tinubu is to create electricity for Nigerians in every rural area and frustrate the needs for fuel so that they’ll stop buying fuel in generators, who is the president to bring down fuel price.”

