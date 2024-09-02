Canadian Police Arrest Nigerian Woman, Sunnberger Over Poison Threat

The police in Toronto, on Sunday, arrested Amaka Sunnberger, a 46-year-old Toronto resident, over allegations that she made death threats against some Nigerians staying in Canada.

The incident was reported to the police on August 28.

The House of Representatives had written a letter to the Canadian government, imploring it to probe Sunnberger over threats and hate speech against Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin ethnic groups.

According to the police, Sunnberger is accused of uploading online content on or around August 25 that threatened some people with death.

The nature of the threat has made investigators see the case as a suspected hate-motivated offense.

The Toronto Police Service equally talked about the seriousness of the allegations, in which both Divisional Officers and the Hate Crime Unit are investigating.

She had sworn to hurt Yoruba and Benin persons in her workplace through poisonous substances, claiming her comments were in response to the “hate” against the Igbo.

She stated, “Record me very well; it’s time to start poisoning the Yoruba and the Benin. Put poison for all una food for work. Put poison for una water, make una dey kpai one by one.

“I want to make Ndi Igbo get that heart of wickedness. Una too dey quiet

“Enough is enough! If you have any means of kpaing them, kpai them comot for the road.”

The information on police website read, “Toronto Police have arrested a woman in connection with a suspected hate-motivated threat investigation. The arrest follows a report received on August 28, 2024, regarding a threatening incident. Authorities allege that on or around August 25, 2024, Amaka Sonnberger, 46, of Toronto, posted online content threatening the lives of specific members of the Nigerian community.

“Sonnberger was taken into custody on September 1, 2024. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 2201 Finch Avenue West.”

According the police, she has been charged with uttering threats and that “the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

“Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3500 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.”

The police added that “when suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation could be led by a Divisional Investigator with the support of the Hate Crime Unit (HCU), or in some cases, will be investigated exclusively by the HCU.

“If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate, the officer-in-charge may consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.

“Wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent to lay charges. These charges are often laid at a later time.”