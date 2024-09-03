Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen, has said that he is anticipating for Galatasaray fans to chant his name when he score for the Turkish club at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium.

The 25 years old led this out in the early hours of Tuesday when he arrived at the airport in Istanbul, Turkey’s capital.

The super Eagles’ forward is on the verge of completing a season-long loan move to the club from Napoli.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Osimhen was welcomed by thousands of excited Galatasaray fans, who were drumming and chanting his name as he landed in the country.

Addressing fans on Tuesday, the Super Eagles player, expressed excitement about the transfer.

He said: “I am ready to give my best for them. This is one of the best sets of fans in the world. It feels good to be here, and I am absolutely excited.

“Of course, I cannot wait to see them in the stadium, and I hear how they scream when I score. I am ready to give my best for them.”

The Turkish club are expected to pay the full salary of the Osimhen during the loan spell. However, they are not obligated to buy the striker once the season ends.

Before agreeing to the deal, Osimhen negotiated that Napoli scale down his release clause from €130 million to €75 million.

The new clause will prove less cumbersome for clubs seeking to acquire the Nigerian’s service in future transfer windows.