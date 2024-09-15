Car-Tanker Collision In Anambra Leaves Two Dead

Anambra’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reported on Saturday that a male and female adult died in a collision involving two vehicles on the Onitsha-Nteje-Awka road.

Joyce Alexander, the corps sector commander, confirmed the accident to press in Awka on Saturday, citing brake failure and loss of control.

She stated that the accident included an unidentified motorist driving a car with the license plate UWN531AS and a driver named Sani Bappa driving a tanker with the registration plate ADM619XA.

“According to eyewitnesses, the brake of the car failed, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the tanker.

“Four persons, including three male adults and a female adult, were involved in the accident. One female adult and one male adult died; one injured, while another male adult was rescued unhurt.

“Before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team, the remains of the dead had been taken to the mortuary and the two vehicles towed away from the road,” she said.

While sympathising with the relatives of the deceased, the sector commander cautioned motorists against breaking traffic laws and advised them to ensure that “vehicles are serviced regularly.”