Cardi B Welcomes Third Child With Offset, Shares Heartwarming Photos

Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, professionally known as Cardi B, a renowned American rapper and singer, has given birth to her third child with her partner Offset.

The Grammy Award-winning artist shared the joyful news on her Instagram page on Thursday, revealing that the baby arrived over the weekend.

In a heartwarming post, Cardi B beamed with happiness as she cradled her newborn in a hospital setting.

Captioning the photo, she wrote, “The prettiest lil thing, 9/7/24.”

The sweet moment was further captured with a photo of her eldest child, Kulture, lovingly holding the new baby sister, while Offset tenderly supported the infant.

Although the couple has not yet disclosed their daughter’s name, the arrival brings delight to a period of challenges in their relationship.

Cardi B also shared intimate moments from her labor, including a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn, offering a glimpse into her personal experience.

