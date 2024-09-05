Charly Boy Praises Dangote’s Innovative Approach To Fuel Refining

Charly Boy, a renowned singer and entertainer, recently shed light on why the fuel produced by Dangote’s refinery has a distinctive pure white color.

According to him, the fuel’s clarity is due to its refining process, which utilizes ethanol, making it an optimal choice for engines.

Charly Boy explained on his X account on Thursday that ethanol-refined fuel contains a high oxygen content, which reduces engine carbonation and consequently decreases air pollution in the form of carbon dioxide.

Advertisement

He further elaborated on the color coding of fuel types, stating that red indicates added octane, green signifies high octane content, yellow denotes unleaded fuel, and clear fuel, like Dangote’s, indicates ethanol refining.

READ MORE: I Don’t Promote My Songs, I Know What People Want – Wizkid

He wrote, Why Dangote fuel is white,” Charly Boy wrote: “Reason why the PMS is pure like water. Petrol has different colors, when it’s Red that means Octane was added.

“When it’s slightly Green then Octane is slightly very much. When is Yellow it means it has no lead in it. That means it’s unleaded. But when it’s clear as water as seen in the video then you should know that ethanol was used. What ethanol does is that it improves engine efficiency and power.

“Because ethanol has a good amount of oxygen it lessens the amount of carbonation in engines thereby reducing air pollution which comes as Carbon dioxide. So this is the best form of Petrol. Congratulations Dangote.”

This revelation comes as Aliko Dangote announced the refinery’s readiness to commence fuel production. Dangote showcased a sample of the fuel and stated that President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council will determine the pricing of petroleum products from the refinery.

SEE POST: