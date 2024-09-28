Chelsea’s Palmer Becomes First Player To Score Four Goals In First Half In EPL

Chelsea and England international, Cole Palmer has became the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League game as he led his side to an interesting 4-2 victory.

Brighton started the game brighter than their hosts, at Stamford Bridge as they got the match opener through Georginio Rutter’s header in the 7th minute after goalkeeper Robert Sánchez’s misplaced pass.

Palmer, who was quiet in the first 15 minutes of the game, turned things around for the Blues in the 21st minute as he slotted in the equalizer for the hosts.

Afterwards, Jadon Sancho was knocked down in the penalty box winning a spot-kick for the host side which Palmer scored in the 28th minute to make it 2-1 for Chelsea.

In the 31st minute, English player scored a fantastic free-kick to make it 3-1 as Brighton failed to coordinate their backline.

Three minutes later, Sánchez committed another mistake that led Brighton to get a goal back via the boots of Carlos Noom Quomah Baleba.

Unfortunately for Brighton, their high-line approach to the game cost them again in the 41st minute as Sancho passed the ball to Palmer who slotted in his 4th goal of the match in the 41st minute.

The game ended 4-2 in favour of Chelsea, a result that has pushed them to the 3rd spot on the league table, a point behind first placed Manchester City and second placed Arsenal.