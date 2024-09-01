Chidimma Adetshina Emerges As Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Chidimma Adetshina, the representative of Taraba State, has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

Her journey to the crown has been nothing short of incredible, reflecting the resilience and grace that she demonstrated throughout the Miss Universe South Africa event, in which she was disqualified.

Africa Fact Zone confirmed this in a video posted on X on Saturday night.

“Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has emerged as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024,” it posted.

According to Pop Pulse, she will represent the country on a worldwide scale in Mexico.

“Chidimma Adetshina has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024!” the post read. “She’ll be representing Nigeria at the Miss Universe grand finale in Mexico this November. Congratulations, Chidimma,” it added.

The South African media entertainment channel announced the triumph in a post on its X account, #Pop_PulseZa.

Meanwhile, Chidimma stated in her acceptance speech that the win belongs to everyone.

This is, as she mentioned, a genuine cry to unity.

“This crown is not just for beauty; it’s a call for unity,” the winner stated.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the organisers wrote, “Africa witnesses the crowning moment of Chidimma Adetshina @chichi_vanessa as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, a historic event that highlights the beauty, grace, and strength that comes with unity.

#MissUniverseNigeria2024 #MUN2024”

