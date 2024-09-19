Chidimma Adetshina Pays Courtesy Visit To IDP Camp In Abuja

Chidimma Adetshina, the 2024 winner of the Miss Universe Nigeria competition, has paid a courtesy visit to the Internally Displaced Persons camp in Abuja on Tuesday.

This was revealed in a statement and photos posted on the Miss Universe Nigeria organizers official X account on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “Pictures from Miss Universe Nigeria @chichi_vanessa visit the Karamajiji IDP camp in Abuja yesterday.❤👸🏽”

On August 31, Adetshina, representing Taraba State, was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

Her journey to the crown has been nothing short of incredible, reflecting the resilience and grace that she demonstrated throughout the Miss Universe South Africa event, in which she was disqualified.

