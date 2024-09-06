China: We Can’t But Increase Petrol Price If We Want A Developed Nigeria – Tinubu



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has weighed in on the recent increase in the pump price of fuel in Nigeria.

Recall that on Tuesday, price of Premium Motor Spirit, also called petrol, rose to N897 from about N600 per litre across fuel stations in the country

Tinubu spoke as he concluded his official activities in Beijing, China on Friday.

He said having met with Nigerians living and doing business in the country, his visit was “very good and successful.”

According to him, the recent increase in the price of petrol in Nigeria is because of the tough decisions taken by his administration.

His words: “Nigeria is going through reforms, and we are taking very bold and unprecedented decision. For example, you might have been hearing from home in the last few days about fuel prices.

“But, can we help it? Can we develop good roads like you have here? You see electricity being constant in quantity and quality.”

The President said that other basic amenities Nigerians enjoy in China such as water supply and good schools among others could be available in Nigeria through sacrifice from the citizens.

“You see water supply, constant and running, and you see their good schools. And we say we want to hand over a banner without stain to our children?

“What is the critical part to get us there if we cannot take hard decisions to pave the way for a country that is blessed and so talented?

“So many of you are so talented, speaking very fluent Mandarin. It is what you contribute and tell them at home that will reflect in the attitude of our people.

“The more you want everything free, it will become more expensive and long-delayed to achieve meaningful development,” Tinubu was quoted as saying by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.