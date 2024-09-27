Cholera Claims Nine Lives In Yobe



No less than nine persons have been confirmed dead following a Cholera outbreak in Yobe State.

In a statement on Thursday, Lawan Ghana, the State Commissioner of Health, said the disease outbreak was confirmed in Gujba, Fune, Machina, Nangere and Nguru Local Government Areas (LGA).

According to him, a total of 132 cases were recorded as of September 25 and so far, 112 patients have been treated and discharged.

Advertisement

The State, he said, recorded an upsurge in cases of acute watery diarrhoea as a result of the current heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding.

READ ALSO:

“So far confirmed cases have been identified in 5 LGAs, namely Gujba, Fune, Machina, Nangere and Nguru LGAs.

“A total of 132 cholera cases were recorded as at 25th September 2024, unfortunately, we lost 9 patients, Case Fatality Rate (CFR).

“In light of this and due to our continuous concern for the health of our people and the need to scale up response with the support of our International, National and Local partners.

“The state government is therefore declaring an outbreak of cholera in Yobe State,” the Commissioner revealed.