Cholera Outbreak In Adamawa Claims Four Lives, 36 Hospitalized

A cholera outbreak in Adamawa State has resulted in four fatalities, with an additional 36 individuals currently hospitalized and undergoing treatment for the disease.

Mr Jibrin Ibrahim, Chairman of Yola-North Local Government Area, made the announcement to journalists during his visit to the victims on Sunday at the Infectious Disease Centre, IDC, Yola.

According to Ibrahim, the outbreak occurred in the Alkalawa, Ajiya, and Limawa wards of the area.

Advertisement

“No fewer than 20 victims were reported in the morning but now there are more than 40 cases and four have died.

“A good number of them have been stabilised as they have been receiving attention by the health workers,” he said.

READ MORE: Man Killed In Lagos Hit-And-Run Accident

Ibrahim applauded the prompt response of health personnel, the Red Cross, and foreign partners.

He claimed the outbreak is caused by polluted water from flooding in some locations.