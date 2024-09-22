Christians Acting In Secular Films Wasting Heavenly Investment Meant To Glorify God – Mike Bamiloye

Renowned Nigerian clergyman Mike Bamiloye has condemned Christians who act in secular films.

He deemed this a misallocation of God-given talents, meant to glorify God.

On his Instagram page on Sunday, Bamiloye emphasized that believers should employ their abilities to glorify God, not personal interests.

He wrote, “It is an error when a Christian believer uses his acting gift which is meant to glorify God to satisfy self in secular movies. It is a waste of heavenly investment”.

