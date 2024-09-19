Citizens Not Aware Tinubu Is Recovering Funds Stolen Under Predecessors – Emir Of Minna

Umar Farouk Bahago, the Emir of Minna, Niger State, says many Nigerians are not aware President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is recovering funds stolen under past administrations.

The Monarch stated this during citizens’ sensitisation on the Federal Government intervention programmes at the state and local government levels, which held in Minna.

The sensitisation was organised by the Office of the Minister of Information and National Orientation and National Orientation Agency.

Represented by the Hadinin Minna, Maikudi Achaza, the Emir lauded Tinubu for doing his best to salvage Nigeria from corruption of the past leaders.

He said the intervention by the Tinubu led administration was not known to the majority of citizens because the government spokespersons were not doing enough to speak to people in local languages.

“A lot of funds were stolen by the past administrations that the current administration is trying to recover. But many people are not enlightened on this.

“Also, Since the fuel subsidy removal, a lot has been done to cushion the effect on the citizens. Government should speak to people on its policies and programmes using local languages for effectiveness,” he said.