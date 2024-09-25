COAS Laments Drug Abuse Among Soldiers Fighting Terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has claimed that some soldiers in the Nigeria Army, have been engaging in different kind of illicit drugs abuse.

Lagbaja made this known in Sokoto while declaring open a one-day seminar on warrior ethos, organised by the Department of Army Transformation and Innovation.

Represented by the acting General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Brig. Gen. Ibikunle Ajose, the COAS expressed the hope that the seminar would address the issue of drug abuse among soldiers.

He assured troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Sokoto State of continued support in the provision of needed logistics and guidance for the success of their operations.

Lagbaja said: “I can assure you of my continuous support to provide the much-needed logistics and guidance required for the execution of your tasks.

“The Nigerian Army has continued to review its tactics, techniques and procedures in order to come up with both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to defeat these challenges.

“This seminar was, therefore, premised on the need to improve the capacity of the Nigerian Army personnel towards enhancing warrior ethos and the battle-winning mentality.

“It will also highlight the threats of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear terrorism in Nigeria.

“In addition, the prevailing incidence of drug and substance abuse among troops deployed in theatres of operation has become quite worrisome and necessitates troops’ awareness in a bid to enhance combat effectiveness.”