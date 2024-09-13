Colombia 2024: Japan Eliminate Falconets From FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s Falconets have been eliminated from the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, following a 2-1 defeat to Japan.

Goals in each half from Miyu Matsunaga and Maya Hijikata sealed the win for the 2018 U-20 women’s champions and place into the quarter-finals.

Rihona Ujihara sat up a cross that an onrushing Miyu Matsunaga nodded home completely unopposed at the back post.

Rofiat Imuran had Nigeria’s best chance shortly after as she forced a smart save from keeper Akane Okuma but it was the Asian powerhouse that went to the break with the lead, as they have done at every match at Colombia 2024.

Maya Hijikata doubled the lead midway through the second half as she tucked home a cross from substitute Chinari Sasai at the back post.

Olushola Shobowale, who manage to pull one back for Nigeria in stoppage time but couldn’t find a second as Japan hung on to close out the 2-1 win and set up that epic quarter-final clash with Spain, in a re-match of the 2022 final.

The result means the Asian country has now beaten the Falconets in their last three meetings at the U-20 World Cup (2012, 2016, 2024).

They will join host Colombia, USA, Brazil, North Korea, Spain, USA and Germany in the quarter-finals.