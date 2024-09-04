Come Out, If You Have Nothing To Hide – Police Tell Briton Accused Of Attempting To Overthrow Tinubu’s Govt

he Nigeria Police Force has urged British national, Andrew Wynne, to come out of his hiding and surrender to security agents.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the police declared Wynne and his Nigerian collaborator, Lucky Obiyan, wanted for allegedly plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration and placed a 20 million naira bounty on them.

However, Wynne on Monday, in an interview with Channels Television, said that he was not aware he had been labelled a fugitive.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said that the British national was contacted many times and he refused to show up even after his bookshop was invaded.

Adejobi said the Zoom interrogation suggested by Wynne would not be accepted by the police based on the gravity of the allegations preferred against him.

He said: “He (Wynne) has been contacted several times. He has been so faceless. We went to invade that bookshop. As he asked questions, he came out.

“If you have a genuine business, are you not going to ask the police what we went to do in his shop or his office?

“Up till now, he has not shown up. We have been able to trace his private school. We visited his school; has he shown up? We have interrogated staff and people working with him.

“Has he shown up? So where is he and why is he hiding and speaking from hiding that he has no case to answer?

“As I said, it is not a subject of debate or argument. We have done what we should as a responsible security institution.”

“We have established an offence or offences against him, and we have even declared him wanted. His accomplices have been charged in court.

“Let him come out. At least those people worked for him. As a good leader, as a businessman, as a smart man who mobilised and organised sleeper cells to cause problems in Nigeria.

“He should have come out as a good leader. So let him prove to his followers that he is a good leader. Let him come and meet us.”