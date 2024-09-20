Community Vigilantes Nab Two Suspected Kidnappers In Bauchi

No fewer than two terrorists, suspected to be kidnappers have been apprehended by local vigilantes and hunters in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

It was gathered that the suspects, identified as Salau and Yellow, were brought before the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Haruna Yunusa Danyaya, at his palace, by the local security operatives on Thursday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the leader of the vigilantes and hunters group, while presenting the culprits to the Emir, explained that it took careful tracking and close monitoring to apprehend the criminals.

According to him, the kidnappers had recently targeted the Balma and Burra communities, where they abducted residents and demanded ransom.

He further noted that arrested terrorists had been tormenting residents for the past three years, frequently kidnapping individuals, extorting ransoms, and in some cases, killing their victims.

One of the suspects, known as Yellow, confessed to the Emir that him and others, had been involving in multiple kidnappings, collecting ransoms before releasing their victims.

He revealed that they had received at least ₦60 million from their victims and operated in collaboration with informants who provided crucial information about their targets.

Confirming their arrest to journalists in Bauchi, the Secretary of the Ningi Emirate Council, Usman Suleh Magayaki, stated that arrested individuals have been tarnishing the image of the community with their activities.

He said: “These criminals have tarnished our reputation with their activities over the last three years.

“They have kidnapped numerous innocent people, forcing families to pay large ransoms for their release.

“As you can see, Allah has helped us. These brave volunteers, vigilantes, and hunters risked their lives to search the forests and capture these criminals.

"We are immensely grateful to them."