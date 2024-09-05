Construction Of National Super Grid To Solve Frequent Collapse Underway – Adelabu

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to construct a super grid to end the incessant national power collapse.

Bolaji Tunji, media aide to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, revealed this in a statement on the sidelines of the China-Africa Cooperation Summit.

Adelabu, who spoke in China, condemned the national grid, saying its present state cannot support the vision for the power sector.

“If we look at the strength, the capacity and the age of our existing network on the national grid, it cannot really support our vision for the power sector hence the need for the construction of the Western and Eastern super grid.

“Though we have been on this since my resumption, I can also tell you that the President is in full support of this because this will improve our transmission network, stabilise the grid and also expand the capacity and the flexibility of the national grid,” he stated.

According to him, 90 per cent of the approval required is in place and would be concluded soon.

Former Minister of Power, Barth Nnaji, had advocated for a super grid to end the incessant collapse of the national power grid.