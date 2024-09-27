Controversy Deepens As VeryDarkMan Dares Falz Family To Take Legal Action

The drama surrounding Bobrisky’s bribery allegations against Falz and his father, Femi Falana, has intensified.

Despite threats of legal action, online personality VeryDarkMan remains defiant, challenging the Falz family to take him to court.

The leaked audio, which has sparked widespread outrage, allegedly featured Bobrisky claiming to have bribed EFCC officials and served his sentence in a private apartment.

Advertisement

Furthermore, in an attempt to avoid incarceration, Bobrisky allegedly gave N10 million to both Falz and his father, renowned lawyer Femi Falana.

Falz had subsequently rejected the charges asking VeryDarkMan to retract his defamatory statements within 24 hours.

READ MORE: Bobrisky Admits Currently Contemplating Suicide

Reacting on Friday, Falz’s sister, Folakemi threatened to sue VeryDarkMan for refusing to retract his defamatory claims about his brother and his father.

In a video message posted on his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan responded by questioning the Falz family’s outrage, pointing out that their names were mentioned in the audio.

He dared them to take legal action.

In his words:

“Instead of us joining hands to fight this corruption against these agencies, everybody is coming for me because your father’s name was mentioned. Was your father’s name not in the recording? Na me chook Femi Falana’s name for the recording? Na me chook Falz’s name for the recording? The only thing I said was if this turns out to be true, I will not have any more respect for them, If! I even went on to say that I refuse to believe! Next thing, Falz go drop letter say if I no retract… retract what? Na me put your name there? Now you dey say you want take me go court. There’s no problem, highest you lock me up for six months or one year. I don’t know what you people wanted. You people wanted me to play the voice note and remove Uncle Femi Falana’s name and Falz’s name? What kind of human being will I be? Which kain justice I wan find if the people wey I like, their name no go dey there. Who am I? I am not a hypocrite. Since I came on social media, I have the option to make millions of naira and I for dey chill but I sacrificed all those things because I know there are people that are being oppressed and I decided to use my platform to speak up for them. Since I came on social media, you know how many people my voice don help?”

Watch him speak below…