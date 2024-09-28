Court Bars Man From Entering Ex-Wife’s Bedroom

One Aminu Adamu has been restrained from stepping foot in his former wife’s bedroom to meet his children.

The order was issued by a Shari’a court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Friday.

Justice Anas Khalifa, gave the order after confirming the three divorce pronouncements Adamu made to his former wife, Jamila Sani.

Khalifa asserted that the duo are no longer married.

”There is no marriage between you and her because of the divorce pronouncement. You must refrain from meeting with her in private.

”If you must see your children, see them outside her room,” he said.

He also ordered Adamu to play his fatherly role to the children and cater for them by taking care of their feeding, school fees, shelter, and health.

The complainant, Sani, had prayed the court to confirm the three pronouncements of divorce, which Adamu made in June, and grant her custody of her children.

Adamu also promised to give his former wife N15,000 weekly as a feeding allowance for the children