Court Grants N10m Bail Each To #EndBadGovernance Protesters

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, has issued a ruling granting bail to ten #EndBadGovernance protesters who had been detained on charges including treason and others.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that each defendant was granted bail set at ₦10 million, along with the requirement of one surety in the same amount.

The accused persons are Michael Tobiloba Adaramoye, Adeyemi Abiodun Abayomi, Suleiman Yakubu, Opaluwa Eleojo Simon, Angel Love Innocent, Buhari Lawal, Mosiu Sadiq, Bashir Bello Nurudeen Khamis and Abduldalam Zubair.

They were also said to have incited the Nigerian public against the government and destroyed several public properties including a Police station, High Court complex and National Communication Commission, NCC facilities.

While delivering the ruling on Wednesday, the trial judge held that Nigeria’s criminal justice system has its stipulations for the prosecutor and the defendant.

Justice Nwite, agreed with the argument of the 1st 2nd, and 4th defendants’ counsel, Abubakar Marshall, saying: “That anybody charged with a criminal offence must be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“I have carefully considered the submission of the counsel on both divides. I hereby grant the defendants bail notwithstanding the crime.

“The bail is hereby granted to the defendants applicant in the sum of N10m each and one surety in like some”.