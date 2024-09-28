Court Orders Remand Of Four Accused Of Cyberstalking, False Publication Against GT Bank CEO

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Friday, remanded four persons over cyberstalking and spreading false information against the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Guruaranty Trust Holding PLC, Segun Agbaje.

Justice Ayokunle Faji remanded Precious Eze, male (38), Olawale Rotimi male (47), Rowland Olonishu and Seun Odunlami in Ikoyi facility of the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre after they were arraigned before the court.

The Police had in the September 26 amended charge alleged among others, that the four defendants, sometime in August 2024 in Lagos conspired amongst themselves to commit a “felony to wit: cyberStalking and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015 as amended in 2024.”

The four defendants were also alleged to have knowingly sent false messages or publications in social media, through a computer or network to the general public as follows ” EFCC, FRIS storms GTBanks over Segun Agbaje’s N1 trillion scam” and ” Whistle Blowers expose Segun Agbaje Nepotism, power play, enrich him(sic) and sister, Kofo Dosekunni” among other publications.

This was done to insult “Agbaje or to cause criminal intimidation, annoyance, needless anxiety, injury or hatred to him and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes ( Prohibition/prevention, etc) Act,2015, as amended in 2024.”

Consequently, Justice Faji adjourned the matter till October 4 for trial.