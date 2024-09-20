Court Remands Two For Allegedly Unleashing Three Dogs On Police In Ibadan

A Chief Magistrates Court, sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo state, has remanded two suspects, for allegedly releasing three dogs on police to stop officers from arresting a suspect.

It was gathered that Olayinka Akinware, 35, and Tunji Adesina, 29, were both apprehended on September 12, at No 15, Oluwo area, Ibadan.

Meanwhile, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Femi Oluwadare, on Thursday, told the court that the suspects were charged with conspiracy and prevention of arrest.

Oluwadare said added that Akinware and Adesina, conspired to prevent the arrest of a suspect who lived in their house.

He said that on September 12, at about 8:30 am, the suspects assaulted DSP Festus Fagbohun, ASP Ojo Tolulope, Insp Sariki Mohammed and Cpl Tosin Olubode with branches of a bamboo tree.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 332 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

He said: “Akinware and Adesina unleashed their Pitbull, Rottweiler and two Eskimo dogs on the police in an attempt to prevent the lawful arrest of Korede Adeoye, while performing their duty. ”

Meanwhile, the magistrate, Mr. M. Mudashiru who did not take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction ordered that they should be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Mudashiru, adjourned the case until December 18, 2024, for mention.