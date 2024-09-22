Cubana Chiefpriest’s Charity Donation Benefits Widows, Single Mothers

Cubana Chiefpriest, a renowned celebrity bartender, has donated to the Kokun Foundation, supporting vulnerable individuals.

Through his fast-food company, Donald’s Fast Food By De Angels, Cubana Chiefpriest provided essential items to approximately 200 widows, single mothers, and people with disabilities.

The recipients were overwhelmed with gratitude, erupting into songs and dances in a heartwarming video.

The gesture drew widespread praise from social media users, with many commending Cubana Chiefpriest for spreading joy.

However, some online commentators linked his charitable act to a recent controversy with food critic Opeyemi Famakin.

Additionally, Donald’s Fast Food By De Angels had faced temporary closure by the Lagos state government due to noise pollution issues but recently reopened.

Despite mixed reactions, Cubana Chiefpriest’s kindness brought smiles to the faces of those he helped.

Appreciating the celebrity bartender on Instagram on Saturday, the foundation wrote:

“Thank you @cubana_chiefpriest and Donald’s Fast Food By De Angels for your generous donation to the Kokun Foundation.

Your unwavering commitment to our cause has played a pivotal role in helping us combat hunger and poverty and make a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals and families in our community.

Your partnership has not only helped us meet the immediate needs of the hungry, but it has also empowered us to implement long-term solutions to address food insecurity and poverty.

Your support for widows, single mothers, and people with disabilities is truly appreciated.”

