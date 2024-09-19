Customs Intercepts 51.25kg Cannabis Indica In Lagos

51.25 kilogrammes of indica cannabis worth N256 million have been seized in September, according to the Nigeria Customs Service at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal

Joy Edeldouk, the Customs Area Controller in charge of the command, revealed this in a statement made on Thursday, while turning over the recovered hard drugs to agents of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the command in Apapa, Lagos.

According to Edeldouk, the act breaches Section 55 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, sub-sections 1C and 1F.

She underlined that the interception demonstrated the command’s ongoing dedication and commitment to protecting the country’s borders from the importation of illegal and hazardous drugs.

“In line with the CGC’s policy thrust of collaboration, consolidation, and innovation, on Wednesday 11th of September, our vigilant officers, working in conjunction with the NDLEA, intercepted a consignment of cannabis indica weighing 51.25kg valued at N256m”, Edeldouk said.

She asserted that the detrimental effects of drugs, including cannabis indica, on people, families, and society as a whole range from the destruction of lives to the escalation of crime and the incitement of violence.

Edeldouk maintained that by keeping these dangerous substances out of the communities, “we are preventing untold harm and helping secure a safer future for our citizens, particularly our youths who are most vulnerable to the allure of these harmful substances,”

However, the KLT Customs boss noted that the recovered drugs, as well as the suspects, were handed over to NDLEA investigators for further investigation and prosecution.

She pledged that the suspects would face the full wrath of the law, and that the command will continue to deal with anyone caught up in the same crime.

Edeldouk urged any unethical importers against challenging the determination of the Nigeria Customs Service.

She emphasised that the service is firm in its commitment to protecting the integrity of the borders and will not hesitate to bring those involved in illegal importation to justice.

She stated that the NCS, in partnership with other agencies, would continue to increase efforts to rid the country of deadly contraband.

She promised legitimate traders that the service remained committed to ensuring that the facilitation of legitimate trade is unhindered, “but for those seeking to engage in illegal activities, our message is simple, there is no room for criminality in NCS anyone who dares to breach the law of the country would be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”