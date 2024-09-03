The Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, has said that the company would have no choice to export petrol product to other countries, if Nigerians refuse to buy from them.

Recall that Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of the Dangote Group, announced on Tuesday, during a press conference that the refinery has already begun the production of fuel in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Speaking on Monday during an interview on Brekete Family live show, Devakumar, confirmed the development, adding that if traders in the country or the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, do not buy petrol from Dangote Refinery, the company would have to export the product to other interested countries.

He said: “We have been exporting aviation fuel, we have been producing kerosene, we have been producing diesel, but yesterday, we started the production of PMS.

“So, that was the last stage. The only thing now left out is petrochemicals.

“So, the good news for the country is we have started producing PMS from our refinery since yesterday (Sunday).”

When asked if the petrol would be sold locally, he said: “Well, I explained how there has been a kind of a blockade from lifting our products within the country.

“The traders have been trying to block it, and so now we have been exporting our petroleum products. PMS, we are ready to pump in as much as possible to the country.

“But if the traders or NNPC are not buying the product, obviously, we will end up exporting the PMS as we are doing with the aviation jet and diesel.”