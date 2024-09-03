Dangote Unveils First Petrol Sample, Says Product Is America’s Standard

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has presented the first sample of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol.

Dangote made the presentation on Tuesday during a broadcast at his refinery located in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

The development is expected to ease the ongoing petrol scarcity that has plagued the country.

The refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, has been engaged in a test run of the product.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Dangote declared that it’s a celebration day for Nigerians, adding that all citizens are now going to have good petrol while the engines of their vehicles will last longer.

He said: “I would like to commend the people of Nigeria and the government of President Bola Tinubu for providing us with the platform for growth, development, and prosperity.

“I also want to thank him personally for introducing the idea of exchanging crude for Naira. This initiative will contribute to the stability of the Naira.

“With this refinery in operation, we will have a clear picture of Nigeria’s true consumption. We will be able to track every truck and shipload.

“You are now going to have good petrol while the engines of your vehicles will last longer. You will not be having an engine issue, which a lot of us were having. It won’t happen at all.”

“The quality here will match that of anywhere in the world; US, America, we will make sure that nobody will beat us in terms of quality.”