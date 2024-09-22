Daniel Dubois Knocks Out Anthony Joshua To Retain IBF Title

Daniel Dubois has retained his IBF world heavyweight title with a fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua in an all-British fight at Wembley, on Saturday.

The 27-year-old dropped Joshua multiple times to retain the crown and leave his domestic rival’s career in doubt.

Dubois stopped Joshua, with an incredible counter right hook to secure the biggest win of his 24-fight career.

AJ’s bid to become a three-time champion and return to the division’s top table ended in the most dramatic and unexpected fashion.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the British-Nigerian fighter said: “You know I’m ready to kick off in the ring but I’m going to keep it respectful. Before I came here, I always say to myself I’m a fighter for life. You keep rolling the dice.”

He won his first world title more than eight years ago and suffered a fourth loss in his 32nd bout, but hinted he will continue in the sport and has a clause to trigger a rematch with Dubois.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk became boxing’s first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion in May when he beat Tyson Fury, simultaneously holding the IBF title along with the WBO, WBC and WBA.

The Ukrainian agreed to a rematch with Fury rather than facing mandatory IBF challenger Dubois.