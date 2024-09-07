David Beckham’s 22-Year-Old Son, Retires From Football, To Face Modeling Career

Romeo Beckham, the son of legendary English footballer, David Beckham, has announced his retirement from professional football to pursue a career in modeling.

Despite being offered a new contract at Brentdord, where he featured for their B team, Romeo is set to pursue his career in fashion.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the 22 years old joined English side after leaving Inter Miami, his dad’s US Major League Soccer team.

Advertisement

Following in the footsteps of his mother, Victoria Beckham, who is a prominent figure in the fashion industry, Romeo has already signed with a top fashion agent as he transitions into professional modeling.

READ MORE: Chelsea Suffer Ninth Home Defeat To Brentford

While Romeo is venturing into the fashion industry, he has expressed his interest in supporting the Brentford Penguins, a team dedicated to players with Down’s syndrome, showcasing his commitment to the sport in a different capacity.

A source, who told the SUN, on Friday that: “Romeo has decided to hang up his football boots and devote his time to his fashion career.

“He has loved his time at Brentford but needs to focus his attention on fashion, which is where his passion lies.

“Romeo has recently signed with a top fashion agent in Paris and has his sights set on working with some ­massive brands.”