Davido Expresses Gratitude To Fans After Receiving Three RIAA Gold Certifications For Two Albums

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar David Adedeji Adeleke often known as Davido has expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans.

This is coming after he received three gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for his albums “A Good Time” and “Timeless”.

The RIAA recognizes significant sales milestones in the US, with gold certification requiring 500,000 units sold, including physical copies, digital downloads, and streaming equivalents.

Advertisement

READ MORE: #EdoDecides: Davido Demands Credible Election, Cites Personal Connection

Taking to his X page on Saturday, Davido acknowledged his fans’ role in his global success.

He wrote: “Up up to mi fans dem !! ❤️💪🏾🇺🇸🌎

See some comments on his post…

Big Wizard noted: “Bruh Wizkid has 8 of this, and hasn’t said shit about it… you just loud for someone That’s below Tems and Rema in sales 😂😂”

Jahboy said: “Person get 8 certifications for same country e no choke us o 😭😂 On top 3 certs??”

Abazz asked: “001 🐐 My idolo,should we expect an album this year?”

Da Mentor predicted: “Grammy Soon, believe and mark this . Davido will win Grammy , too Grammies soon .”

SEE POST: