“Davido Promised To Feature Me, But Took Me To Strip Club Instead” – Portable

Portable, a controversial street singer, has aired his grievances against his colleague Davido, alleging that the music star wasted his time and disrespected him.

In an interview on Echo Room podcast shared on X Wednesday, Portable recounted how he canceled a lucrative $6,000 show in the US to meet with Davido, only to be disappointed.

He claimed that Davido’s promises of support and collaboration were empty, and that he was instead taken to a strip club.

Portable expressed frustration that Davido’s actions were more about flaunting his wealth than genuinely helping him.

In his words:

“I dey alone finding my future doing my madness online and Davido summoned me over to his place and I have show that day which I cancelled, show of 6,000 dollars, the painful part when I got to his place his brag was more that his favour, normal everybody showed love we ate dinner together, he has shown me love before, but if you want to show me love don’t stress me, God should let me meet someone that’ll help me without looking at my flaws, when I got there with my promoter he promised to feature me he said tomorrow, so you that promised me tomorrow for featuring and you’re already aware that I cancelled a show for that tomorrow again, he called my promoter that we should go to strip club and when we got to the club it happens to be the club I’m performing tomorrow that I already cancelled the show today.”