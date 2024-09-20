Davido Surprises Driver With Brand-New Car

Nigerian music sensation Davido has surprised his dedicated driver, Doro DMW, with a brand new car gift.

Doro DMW took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share his excitement, praising Davido’s kindness.

He wrote: “Congratulations to me. God bless you 001, my boss, @davido. You no go ever fall, my Oga. OBO dan do am again”.

This thoughtful gesture underscores Davido’s reputation as a generous and caring boss, recognizing the hard work and loyalty of those around him.

See some reactions below…

Big Shady Official wrote, “Davido no fit but this kind car for person

Trav Mbb wrote, “That’s why he’s the baddest it’s from the heart. Congratulations bro, only the beginning remain you

Diana Edit wrote, “Na why Dem dey call am G.OA.T

234.own wrote, “Driver get car, how he wan take drive am when he dey work?”.

